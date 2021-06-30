Iowa State A.D. Jamie Pollard not interested in Nebraska job

LIBNCOLN, Neb. — Check one name off the list of potential candidates for Nebraska’s open athletic director job. Jamie Pollard is staying at Iowa State.

So said the longtime Cyclones A.D. on Wednesday during an appearance on a local podcast. Pollard had seen his name come up in repeated speculation about the position, which Bill Moos vacated this week when he retired.

“Nebraska’s a great program,” Pollard said. “It has a great history. I have a lot of admiration for Coach (Tom) Osborne, both as a coach and when he was an A.D. in the Big 12, and my daughter goes to Nebraska.

“I love the city of Lincoln, but I love working at Iowa State and I am not leaving Iowa State. I’m here. We’ve worked really hard for 17 years to get this program in a spot. I’ll take it as flattery and a huge compliment that there’s folks in Nebraska (who would want me).”

Pollard’s track record in Ames has been stellar, highlighted by the transformation of a once-moribund football program through the hiring of Matt Campbell in 2015. Pollard also hired men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, who led multiple successful postseason runs before taking the Chicago Bulls job and eventually returning to coach college basketball at Nebraska two years ago.