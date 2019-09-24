IOWA CITY – More than a week after learning of a confrontation between members of the Hawkeye Marching Band and fans following the Cy-Hawk football game, athletic department officials at both Iowa and Iowa State are still searching for answers.
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said Tuesday his staff continues to work to dissect everything that transpired approximately 30 minutes following the Hawkeyes’ 18-17 win at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 14.
“We have several incidents that are still open and we’re going to continue supporting the students who have brought them forward,’’ Barta said. “It’s still not closed. Every day, we’re checking in with those students who have been wronged. They were wronged. We had students at that game that were mistreated. We’ve met with them.’’
Iowa State director of athletics Jamie Pollard, speaking at a news conference earlier in the day, said he “absolutely’’ believes the complaints are real, in part because he said members of the Cyclone Marching Band have dealt with similar situations during visits to the Iowa campus in the past.
Following a game that had been delayed twice because of thunderstorms and lasted nearly six hours because of stoppages totaling just under three hours, the incident at Jack Trice Stadium occurred as the Hawkeye Marching Band attempted to exit the facility.
Marching in formation and playing music, the band marched down a path on the northwest side of the stadium that sits adjacent to a fenced-off construction site at the ISU football complex, creating congestion.
Pollard said the band had been encouraged to exit on a path on the northeast corner of the stadium that was less crowded but that didn’t happen as the band made its way to its busses.
“They essentially forced their way through the crowd,’’ Pollard said. “There was no place for anybody to go.’’
Pollard was joined at the news conference by ISU president Wendy Wintersteen, who said, “We can’t let the actions of a few individuals bring an end to something so positive for our state. We are saddened and concerned that some members of the Iowa band were mistreated during their visit to our campus.’’
Wintersteen said she will work with Iowa president Bruce Harreld to ensure safety of participants and spectators at future games in a series that both athletic directors say will continue.
Barta said the involved individuals have been given the opportunity to meet with law enforcement, adding, “We’re still there to support them.’’
To date, no complaints about what took place have been received by law enforcement on either campus.
Barta first learned of the situation through a media inquiry on Sept. 16. He reached out to Pollard that day at a point when Iowa was still working to determine what transpired.
Eventually, a list of five allegations was compiled and forwarded to Iowa State officials.
At a news conference Tuesday in Ames, Iowa State police chief Michael Newton listed the five allegations forwarded to them by Iowa officials and said they are the only allegations ISU has received.
They are:
* Someone threw a beer on an Iowa band teaching assistant
* Someone threw an object at the Iowa football team bus, cracking a window before coaches and student-athletes were present
* The Hawkeye Marching Band director had a verbal altercation with an ISU director of facilities as the band was beginning to exit the facility
* A member of the band tried to enter a facility through the Iowa State team locker room entrance and was denied access, leading to a confrontation with security
* A member of the marching band carrying a ladder suffered broken ribs after falling into the ladder when another band member was shoved.
Addressing social media reports, Pollard said Iowa had not forwarded any allegations to Iowa State about racial slurs, sexual assault or intentional physical assault.
“If there is any more out there, then somebody needs to come forward and share that with us,’’ he said.
Barta echoed those thoughts, and said he understood why Harreld has suggested that a solution needs to be worked out if the Cy-Hawk series is going to continue.
“He’s concerned, I’m concerned. The safety of the participants of our game has to be number one,’’ Barta said.