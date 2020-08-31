Iowa State announces plan to let 25,000 fans in football home opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AMES, Iowa — On Monday, Iowa State athletics director Jamie Pollard made sure it was known that the new policies are non negotiable and if they aren’t followed, fans won’t be in attendance again.

“We need fans to comply,” Pollard said. “We don’t need fans showing up to tailgate despite the fact that we said not to tailgate. That will not be well received. It’ll be policed and it’ll damage our ability to have fans for the Oklahoma game. Fans will be required to wear a mask. If they don’t wear a mask, we won’t be having fans for the Oklahoma game.

“We’ve laid it out as straightforward as we can be. The fans that have chosen to still come, need to understand that our expectation is 100 percent compliance. I’ll personally have zero tolerance for any fan that doesn’t comply — I don’t care how much money they give this institution. If you want to be in the stadium, you’re going to have to comply. If you don’t do it, then we don’t want you here. I don’t care who it is.”

Iowa State’s scientists eased Pollard’s worry and Iowa State has decided to move forward with allowing 25,000 fans to the Cyclones’ first game against Louisiana on Sept. 12.