Iowa State athletic department cuts coaches', administrators' pay by 10 percent

Some universities might have to drop sports.

Others will follow in Iowa State’s footsteps.

“I know from talking with my peers that they want to do what we just did,” Pollard said. “We weren’t the first to do this because we wanted to be first, we were first because we have a system that allowed us to be first. I know there will be others that’ll follow suit because there are others that think like we do. I also know there are others that won’t think about it like this because they have huge reserves and can deal with things in a different way.

“I will say that there are a lot of ADs that are worried about what the financial future holds — both known and unknown. Some of their hands are tied. By and large, we have it really good in the state of Iowa because we have a system in this state that’s in the best interest of this state.”

Some might try to do nothing and use money that was in the reserve but Pollard doesn’t believe that’s feasible long-term unless that university has a huge reserve, like a Texas or Ohio State.