Iowa State back at full strength, tasked with facing top-10 Oklahoma team

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State men’s basketball team is winless in the Big 12 and things aren’t getting any easier for the Cyclones.

Iowa State travels to Norman, Okla. to play No. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Sooners were one of the hottest teams in the nation, beating three-straight top-10 teams in Kansas, Texas and Alabama. Oklahoma lost its last game to No. 13 Texas Tech 57-52 but the Sooners’ previous five-game winning streak, that included the three top-10 wins, speaks for itself.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

The good news for the Cyclones is that they’ll finally be back at full strength with the return of Javan Johnson from health and safety protocols.

It’s the first time Iowa State will have its full roster since Jan. 9.

In Iowa State’s last game against West Virginia, Iowa State got Solomon Young back in the mix and Young picked up right where he left off.

The senior post player scored 15 points and had five rebounds off the bench in 29 minutes.

“His body reacted well,” Prohm said of how Young was feeling in his first game back. “He played more minutes than I thought he’d be able to and his body handled it well.”