Iowa State beats Northern Iowa thanks to upset from Sam Colbray

“More than anything it was heart vs. heart in that position. If he escapes, we’re in over time. I didn’t want to lose something that was right there. That was pure heart at the end of the match.”

When it was over, Colbray stayed on all fours for a moment and let the cheers from Hilton Coliseum cascade down upon him. Dresser said that was the most electric Hilton crowd he’s felt since he took over in 2017.

“It was humbling,” Colbray said. “I’ve felt worse in the room and in a million different situations — doing sprints. This was easy money. What I do out on the mat and what we do out on the mat is only a fragment of what we do and the work that we put in. I got a little bit of candy today but there’s a big pot of candy at the end of the rainbow.”

Dresser said from the beginning that Colbray’s descent to 174 was to put him high on the podium or in the finals of the NCAA Championships.

Dresser beleives Colbray is finally getting to that level after taking a few lumps during his initial descent. Colbray has put together three straight wins — including one against No. 10 Anthony Mantanona of Oklahoma and now one against No. 5 Steiert.