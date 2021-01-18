Iowa State celebrates Baylor win, moves onto Oklahoma

AMES, Iowa — Before practice on Sunday, Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly put on the last four minutes of the Cyclones’ previous game.

It wasn’t a film session. It was a celebration.

Iowa State beat No. 6 Baylor on Saturday 75-71 and he wanted to remind his team of the feeling before they moved on to Oklahoma, which Iowa State plays Tuesday at 6:30 in Hilton Coliseum.

“I think what happens, and I’m probably the worst, is the game ends and you’re immediately on to the next one,” Fennelly said. “It’s not fair to the kids. It’s the coaches’ job to move on — we were working on Oklahoma video five minutes into the plane ride home.

“But when you do what they did Saturday night, and they don’t get to celebrate it because of the protocols? We watched the last four minutes of the game and enjoyed that.”

After they finished watching the end of the game, Fennelly put 75-71 on the scoreboards in the Sukup practice facility and let the team shoot free throws for 10 minutes and reminisce with each other about Saturday’s victory.