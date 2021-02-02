Iowa State doesn't do quite enough in 76-72 loss to No. 17 West Virginia

“There are a lot of intangible things that he does,” coach Steve Prohm said. “He has to continue to grow on the defensive end guarding the dribble. He can get down hill, but if you watch, he fumbles the ball sometimes so we have to clean that up and I need to get in the gym with him to clean that up.

“We want him to be our post feeder since he’s one of our better passers. I thought he had great activity with six rebounds and to go along with those six turnovers he had six assists. We have to take the next step and take the rebounds, take the assists and get those turnovers down.”

Walker said point guard was his natural position and Tuesday was his first extended time in that position.

“It felt good,” Walker said. “I know Coach has been trying to figure out who else can run the point behind Rasir since he’s playing a lot of minutes. I was able to step up to the challenge and help produce for the team.”

Because Walker was able to alleviate some of the pressure off Bolton, Bolton was able to get some much needed minutes of rest on the bench. Bolton played 31 minutes and was one of three Iowa State players to score 15 points. He also had seven assists and six rebounds.