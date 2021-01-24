Iowa State doing what it can ahead of matchup against Oklahoma State

Prohm has a list of things he wants to see from his team, which has had limited practices.

“Great resolve, competitive spirit and togetherness,” Prohm said. “That’s why I’m excited to get back out there to be united and be together and play the right way. Win, lose or draw, I don’t know what Monday night holds but just to get back and be one — that’s what I hope happens on Monday.”

Being one isn’t something the Cyclones have had the opportunity to do.

With the positive COVID tests, they’ve been forced to hold workouts with just two players at a time on opposite ends of the court with Prohm in the balcony of the Sukup practice facility to maintain the proper social distancing.

“It’s the landscape we’re living in and we have to be able to handle it the right way,” Prohm said. “I think our staff has done a terrific job and I think our guys have been resilient.

“We’ve had guys, who have tested negative and are healthy, in groups of two who have been in the gym all week. They’ve gotten small workouts in to try and stay in shape until we can progress back together as a team.”