Iowa State expected to be shorthanded once again against Mississippi State

AMES — After a two-week stretch of not playing basketball due to a COVID outbreak, Iowa State returned to action on Monday with only eight available players and six scholarship players and lost to Oklahoma State.

On Saturday, Iowa State plays Mississippi State in the Big 12-SEC Challenge in Starkville, Miss. with a roster that’s still depleted.

“Our guys are doing well but I don’t know how much our roster will change,” coach Steve Prohm said. “We might possibly have one guy back. Whether they play or not, I’m not sure.”

Prohm did say that Jalen Coleman-Lands, who was out against Oklahoma State, was in the gym shooting on Thursday.

Prohm wouldn’t commit to saying Coleman-Lands would be the one potential player that’s able to make his return.

“Man, he has a smile on his face and he’s excited,” Prohm said of Coleman-Lands. “I know Solomon Young is chomping at the bit to get back in here and so are Tre (Jackson) and Javan (Johnson). The bolt of energy that those guys bring will be really, really important.”

But until they are able to return, Iowa State will need to rely on its three freshmen who all got their first big minutes in a Big 12 game.