Iowa State extends football coach Matt Campbell through the 2028 season

AMES, Iowa — The man who has taken Iowa State football to unparalleled heights will be around a bit longer.

Iowa State announced on Monday that coach Matt Campbell agreed to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2028 season.

In previous years, Campbell always agreed to a one-year extension after every season, so the new three-year extension breaks that mold.

The details of the contract weren’t released but the announcement did say that he now has $3 million for his assistant coaches.

All Iowa State athletics staff were supposed to take a 10-percent pay reduction this season to help combat the expected shortfall that COVID-19 brought with it. Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said on a Cyclone Fanatic podcast after the football season that Campbell took an even bigger pay cut so his staff and support staff wouldn’t have to take that pay cut.

“Coach Campbell has always put investments in his student-athletes and football staff before his own personal gains,” Pollard said according to the release. “That is the essence of servant leadership and is what makes Coach Campbell so successful.”