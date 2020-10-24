Iowa State fails to capitalize in loss to No. 6 Oklahoma State

“The word ‘fight’ can be identified in our kids,” Campbell said. “Our kids will fight and they’ll fight for 60 minutes. The consistency and eb and flow of the game — we never had the ability to tackle it in any of the phases of the game. That part was really hard for us. Guys like Breece were able to make big plays and that was positive for us.”

With the constant pressure Purdy was under, he was forced to target his safety net receivers, almost exclusively.

Only four Iowa State players caught passes. Xavier Hutchinson caught eight passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, Kolar had five catches for 58 yards, Hall had four catches for four yards.

Hutchinson’s touchdown came in the last minute of the game when Iowa State was trying to mount a late-fourth-quarter comeback. Iowa State was unable to recover the subsequent onside kick and Oklahoma State was able to take knees to end the game.

“This game is early in the season,” Campbell said. “We have to define who we want to be and what we want to do. That comes with growth. You can grow if you take the lessons from it and then you have a chance to reach your full potential. If you don’t, then it can be a real challenge because we know that it doesn’t matter who it is or where it is, if you’re not playing the way you’re capable of playing, you’re going to get beat.”

