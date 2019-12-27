Iowa State football learning how to sustain, build success

ORLANDO, Florida — Iowa State is on a trajectory it’s never been on before.
The Camping World Bowl on Saturday at 11 a.m. against No. 15 Notre Dame will mark the third bowl game in three years for the Cyclones — a feat that was accomplished just once before (2000-02).
Coach Matt Campbell has made bowl games the expectation for Iowa State fans. Not the hope.
The Cyclones finished tied for third in the Big 12 for the second straight season even after losing players like Joel Lanning and Allen Lazard two years ago and players like Hakeem Butler and David Montgomery last year. Campbell, his staff and the other players proved they could sustain success even when the team’s biggest stars, most productive players and best leaders moved on.
So what makes a program sustainable?
Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock has been a football coach for over 35 years and has coached under the likes of Bo Schembechler and Jim Tressel and has coached at institutions like Army.
He also coached at Indiana from 1997-99 where the Hoosiers went 10-23 in his three years there as the defensive coordinator.
He’s well versed on both sustained success and sustained defeat.
“I think the continuity of the head coach, I think the continuity of the staff and I think the support of the administration are huge factors in sustained success,” Heacock said. “All of those people need to be aligned. That, to me, allows you to do the things from a football standpoint that you want to do.”
At a place like Iowa State without a lot of historical success, the aforementioned continuity is critical for Iowa State to land recruits. The reason is, if there is no staff continuity and coaches are coming and going, it’s impossible for the recruit to build a relationship with anyone on the staff because a new person is always recruiting them.
That’s not as big of a deal at a place like Alabama who cycle through assistants annually because it’s Alabama. But Iowa State isn’t Alabama and it needs to recruit by building relationships through time and it needs to prove it has administrative support by showing the new and on-going projects that are happening.
Once a program starts landing higher-calibur recruits — like a Breece Hall — and the under-the-radar recruits the staff has identified — like a Mike Rose — it can move onto Heacock’s final piece of the puzzle.
“It allows you to play extra practices once you get to a bowl and with extra practices you get to develop guys,” Heacock said. “That’s the one thing I noticed right away when we didn’t go to a bowl game that first year here. That’s 15 practices your kids should get that they don’t get.
“Those are the things, to me, that are the most critical things.”
The bowl practices aren’t just for development, it also gives the coaches an idea of what a player can do.
“Instead of going into winter conditioning and wondering what a player can do, you’ve gotten a bunch of practices in and you know what he can do,” Heacock said. “You’re not guessing.”
Part of the beauty of college football is despite the continuity that the staff and administration might have, the players are always cycling through four or five years at a time.
“You lose some veteraness at some key spots but I think the biggest thing we’ve learned from this year are the moments,” Campbell said. “You’ve seen us have great success in some of the moments and you’ve seen us get off to a slow start in some of the moments. There’s so much expectation now on Iowa State football and that’s a great thing, that’s an exciting thing, it’s where you want to be, but you’ve got to go through it to learn.”
Iowa State was picked to finish third in the Big 12, which technically happened but a 7-5 season and a 5-4 Big 12 record was a relative disappointment.
“Even though we wanted to go to the Big 12 Championship and do all of these great things — and we didn’t — we still stood our ground in what we believed in with our culture,” sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy said. “That’s going to translate into next year. A lot of us are looking at this bowl game as game one of 2020 and sending our seniors out the right way.”
Kelly: 'I'd rather play Coe'
Notre Dame has played all but eight power-five teams.
On Saturday in the Camping World Bowl, No. 15 Notre Dame will get to cross another team off that list when it plays Iowa State.
Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly was asked Friday at a joint press conference with Matt Campbell if he was excited to get the opportunity to play Iowa State and bring that number down to seven.
“I'd rather play Coe College,” Kelly said with a chuckle. Kelly is somewhat familiar with Cedar Rapids — he spoke to Notre Dame fans in the Cedar Rapids area in the spring of 2010 at the Cedar Rapids Country Club.
“No disrespect to Coe,” Kelly continued, realizing the minor hole he had just dug himself. “I'm going to get a ton of Coe grads that are going to beat me up on this one.”
Coe coach Tyler Staker said his team has the first weeks of 2022 and 2023 seasons open and offered a home-and-home series to Notre Dame.
Kelly’s larger point about how he’d rather play Coe was that Iowa State is a much better team than its 7-5 record would lead people to believe.
“Iowa State is not necessarily on the list of teams that you want to play for the first time,” Kelly said. “I think nationally, they haven't gotten the credit that they deserve, but I think those that watch football and understand the game know, this is a team that has a number of traits that you can't put down on paper.”