Iowa State football learning how to sustain, build success

“Instead of going into winter conditioning and wondering what a player can do, you’ve gotten a bunch of practices in and you know what he can do,” Heacock said. “You’re not guessing.”

Part of the beauty of college football is despite the continuity that the staff and administration might have, the players are always cycling through four or five years at a time.

“You lose some veteraness at some key spots but I think the biggest thing we’ve learned from this year are the moments,” Campbell said. “You’ve seen us have great success in some of the moments and you’ve seen us get off to a slow start in some of the moments. There’s so much expectation now on Iowa State football and that’s a great thing, that’s an exciting thing, it’s where you want to be, but you’ve got to go through it to learn.”

Iowa State was picked to finish third in the Big 12, which technically happened but a 7-5 season and a 5-4 Big 12 record was a relative disappointment.