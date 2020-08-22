Iowa State football trying to navigate the COVID-19 chaos

“My time has really been put into our kids and the day-to-day situation,” Campbell said. “I can’t control whether or not we play a game — I wish we could, obviously, but I can’t. I demand this from everybody, including myself, we can’t worry about what we can’t control because if I do worry about that, then I’ll miss what I can control.

“A lot of our time and effort has been put into just being present and getting better one day at a time. I’ve been really proud of our team and program because since March, the bulk have been able to do that and we’re going to have to continue to do that through challenging times when there is a lot of uncertainty in the air.”

The message of “living in the moment” has hit home for Allen, a senior.

“It’s something we’ve all learned,” Allen said. “The things that we thought would always be around, aren’t guaranteed — and that’s for any part of your life. It’s helped us learn to stay present. Am I going to miss having all the fans at Jack Trice Stadium? Of course. Are fans going to miss coming to the games? Of course.

“It just makes me value those memories that I have like K-State two years ago with everyone getting their cell phone lights out unprompted — it makes it so much more special to me.”