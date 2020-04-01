Iowa State forced to form new offensive line

AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State’s offensive line pieces haven’t changed much over the last two seasons.

The Cyclones had Julian Good-Jones, Bryce Meeker, Josh Knipfel and Collin Olson give the line a vetran presence and a sense of consistency last season.

All of them have graduated and now Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and offensive line coach Jeff Myers are left with the task of forming a new line after losing 146 combined starts.

Trevor Downing and center Colin Newell return for the Cyclones — but Newell missed almost all of last season after injuring his knee in the first game against Northern Iowa.

When Newell got hurt, Downing replaced him as Olson moved inside to center and Downing played left guard. Campbell said throughout the season that Downing played the best of any offensive lineman last season.

He’ll be relied upon to be a key piece on the 2020 offensive line along with Newell.

“I thought Trevor, a year ago, was bar none the best lineman to play for Iowa State,” Campbell said. “From how he graded out, the consistency of football he played and the tenacity he played with. All those things matched the expectation of what an offensive lineman at this school should look like.