Iowa State goes from 'death sentence' to top-10 program

“Maybe for some programs, that's easy to do; but I think you guys know the history of this program for the last 100-plus years. It's not really easy to do here. And this group did it. This group literally rewrote the history books.”

Campbell has said it was a long process where the team had to go “up the rough side of the mountain.” And to him, it might have seemed like a long process being in that grind every day.

But this turn around from 3-9 or worse in four straight seasons to immediately make four straight bowls, capped by the program’s first-ever New Year’s Six bowl, speaks for itself.

“Everything we do, we have to learn along the way because there's nothing that you can go back and say, ‘You know what, we did it this way that time,’ Campbell said. “So every time that we do something new, those are unchartered territory. And it takes a lot of unification. It takes a lot of humility from my end as the head football coach.

“It hasn’t been perfect, and it never will be here. And yet, when you have elite character, elite leadership, great things can happen. And that's really what we've been able to develop now in our fifth year.”

And when it wasn’t perfect this season, the team didn’t continue to fall back down the mountain.