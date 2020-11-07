Iowa State has an identity, now it needs a killer instinct

“They’re impressive to look at,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said on Monday. “I’m impressed with their offense. I see the length on the perimeter. I see the physicality up front. I see a team that knows who they are. We’ve talked about identity. This team’s got a really strong identity.”

Now that Iowa State has created and solidified its own unique identity, Campbell said the next step is to develop a killer instinct.

That instinct isn’t just about putting teams like Kansas away in the third quarter, which Iowa State failed to do last Saturday and it’s what prompted Campbell to bring up the killer instinct. It’s also about winning critical moments in a close game.

“I think in a program like this, that’s hard,” Campbell said. “The foundation for a long time has been on the other side of that. It’s about changing the mentality everyday about what that looks like and feels like. We can’t go back and say, ‘Hey, this is how we did it then.’ It has to be internal. It has to be purposeful action everyday and that purposeful action has to lead into every moment of every game and every opportunity.

“I think we’re growing in that mentality and we’ll see if we can obtain it by the end of this football season.”