AMES, Iowa — On Saturday in Jack Trice Stadium, Iowa State over powered TCU 49-24.
The Cyclones are now 8-0 in the month of October dating back to 2017.
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy’s not big on the whole “Brocktober” thing – he said it’s a fun thing for the fans but that’s about it.
Count receiver Deshaunte Jones as a fan, then.
“I always joke with Brock about Brocktober – ever since the first of ‘Brocktober’ this month,” Jones said laughing. “He shrugs it off and tries to ignore me. But that’s just us trying to have fun. We tried to play loose and tried to play more fun and that’s what we did throughout the whole game.”
Having fun while playing was a big emphasis for Iowa State this week.
Iowa State came into this season with expectations, that those expectations were weighing on the team.
Purdy said the difference between this week and the four games before was Iowa State had fun.
“It started the Sunday after the Baylor game,” Purdy said. “Coach (Matt) Campbell called in all of the captains and we talked about what was going on with the program. We just said the simple fact that we’re not having a lot of joy out there playing. This whole week we just kept telling the guys to have fun and have joy and play ball.”
Purdy emphasized that this is just a game that's meant to be fun. They still prepared just as hard, but they made sure they were enjoying the preperation.
That translated on the field for Iowa State.
“(This game) was really fun,” Purdy said with a smile. “The offense was in a groove and the defense kept making stops.”
Purdy was near perfect with 247 yards through the air on 19-24 passing and two touchdowns. He also added 102 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 12 attempts on the ground.
He completed passes to 10 different players – receivers running backs and even backup quarterback Re-al Mitchell caught a pass. But one of those receivers – Jones – had 10 catches for 110 yards – every other receiver had one reception.
Tight ends Chase Allen and Charlie Kolar each caught a touchdown. Allen’s was a one-yard touchdown to open up the scoring and Kolar’s was a 25-yard touchdown.
The reason playing loose and focusing on having fun is important for Iowa State is evident in its ability to finish drives. In the past, Purdy said the offense would tighten up inside the 40-yard line and have a negative play. This week, Iowa State finished drives and ended 5-5 in the red zone with five touchdowns.
“We were able to play fluent when we had momentum,” Purdy said. “That’s what happened against Oklahoma State last year, we had fun, and look what we went on to do. That’s what we want to do this year. Just keep having fun.”