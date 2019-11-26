Iowa State hopes to turn around 3-point shooting woes in the Bahamas

AMES, Iowa — After every game, Tyrese Haliburton sits down with Iowa State men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm to chart 3-point shots — whether they were good or bad.

Of the 69 3-point attempts that Haliburton, Prentiss Nixon, Rasir Bolton and Tre Jackson have attempted, only 10 were deemed bad shots.

The few bad shots Haliburton has taken were because he was too deep.

Despite that, Haliburton is shooting just 29 percent on 3-point shots after shooting 43 percent last season. As a team, Iowa State is shooting 27 percent.

Prohm isn’t worried about the shots not falling because they are good looks and he believes that they’ll start falling sooner rather than later.

On Wednesday, in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, Iowa State will try to turn around its poor 3-point shooting, starting with Michigan at 11 a.m.

“Looking at them, I don’t think they’re truly awful shots — we’re getting a lot of good looks — they’re just not going in,” Haliburton said. “But with time and patience, they’ll start to fall. I’m not too concerned about it, just waiting for the day they finally start to go in.

