Iowa State hosts Texas in Big 12 football matchup

“You give credit to coaching and you give credit to our kids to make adjustments,” Campbell said. “People play us differently than sometimes what you see on video and you have to have the ability to adjust. We’ve been able to do a really good job of that as a coaching staff to put ourselves in a better position.

“The equal to that is you say, ‘Man, how do you play that way early?’ That’s the biggest thing from our end. We can’t wait as long to make those adjustments or doing our details better. Whatever it is, it’s certainly caught us the last two weeks and we’ll have to continue to pound away to do a better job there.”

Campbell put the onus on himself for not getting his players better prepared.

“I’m more hard on me than I am on our kids,” Campbell said. “At the end of it, it takes both of us — in a great win or a tough loss. The things you can evaluate from your kids is, how hard do they play? What’s the intent and effort? What’s it like being down 21 points in Norman, Oklahoma? Well, you can look at our history here and you can see what’s happened in the past and you can see what’s happened in the present and know where we are and where we’re going. That I can take solace with.