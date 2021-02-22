Iowa State is No. 2 Baylor's first game back after COVID pause

“We know how good they are. Butler and Mitchell are as good of a backcourt as anyone in the country. And defensively, as a whole, Baylor is as good as anyone in the country.”

The Bears are holding teams to just 41 percent shooting from the field and 31 percent from 3-point range.

Baylor forces 18.6 turnovers per game and averages 24 points off of those turnovers.

If Butler and Mitchell are a problem for opposing teams on the offensive end — and they are a problem — they’re equally as problematic on the defensive end.

Butler averages 2.5 steals per game and Mitchell is at 2.1 steals.

In Iowa State’s last game against Oklahoma, Prohm started a different group in the second half than he did at the beginning of the game.

He switched Javan Johnson and Jaden Waker for Tyler Harris and Tre Jackson.

Prohm said he’s still deciding on who will start against Baylor, but he knows he’ll need everybody he can get.