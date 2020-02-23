Iowa State loses home heartbreaker to Texas Tech

Knotted at 6-6 early in the game, Agnew ignited a 17-4 run as the Bluejays seized control of the game in the opening frame. Agnew started things with a trey from the top of the key, then freshman Mykel Parham dropped in a bucket on the interior to make it 11-6 (4:24). Sophomore Rachael Saunders and Agnew teams to score the Bluejays remaining 12 points during the surge, capped by a fast break trey by Agnew to put the Bluejays up 23-10 with 1:33 remaining in the first quarter.

The final couple minutes of the first and the first few of the second quarter saw Xavier work back into the game, getting within seven at 27-20 (7:54), but Agnew went back to work with another long range bucket, then closed the half with a driving layup to give Creighton a 34-24 edge heading into the locker room. Agnew finished the half with 18 points and five rebounds.

Midway through the third period the Musketeers closed within single digits for the final time at 43-38 (5:29), but Creighton responded with eight straight points on treys from Saunders and junior Temi Carda as well as a driving layup from junior Tatum Rembao to lead 51-35 with 2:40 remaining in third.

Late in the third quarter Agnew delivered another highlight as the Kansas native dropped in a driving layup, then finished the traditional three-point play with her 40th consecutive free throw to tie the school record set by Sam Schuett during the 2009-10 season.

