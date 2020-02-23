Iowa State loses home heartbreaker to Texas Tech

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State women's basketball team went on a fourth-quarter rally that fell short in a 77-74 loss to Texas Tech Sunday afternoon in Hilton Coliseum.
The Cyclones were down by 10 points in the final period, but made a comeback to tie the game on multiple occasions. ISU's last flurry was rallying from a six-point deficit with 40 seconds left, knotting the game at 74-74 with :11 seconds left.
The Red Raiders were able to get the win when Chrislyn Carr was fouled on a 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left, making all three free-throw attempts.
TTU's Brittany Brewer led all players with 27 points.
Rae Johnson played a huge role in ISU's fight to the end, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter on three 3-pointers. She finished the game with 17 points and four treys.
Ashley Joens notched her 14th double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
CREIGHTON 76, XAVIER 62: Senior Jaylyn Agnew dropped 29 points and 10 rebounds, including her 40th consecutive free throw to tie the school record, as the Creighton women's basketball team defeated Xavier 76-62 on Sunday, Feb. 23rd.
The win moved the Bluejays to 17-10 on the season and 9-7 in BIG EAST play, while Xavier fell to 3-24 overall and 2-14 in conference games.
Knotted at 6-6 early in the game, Agnew ignited a 17-4 run as the Bluejays seized control of the game in the opening frame. Agnew started things with a trey from the top of the key, then freshman Mykel Parham dropped in a bucket on the interior to make it 11-6 (4:24). Sophomore Rachael Saunders and Agnew teams to score the Bluejays remaining 12 points during the surge, capped by a fast break trey by Agnew to put the Bluejays up 23-10 with 1:33 remaining in the first quarter.
The final couple minutes of the first and the first few of the second quarter saw Xavier work back into the game, getting within seven at 27-20 (7:54), but Agnew went back to work with another long range bucket, then closed the half with a driving layup to give Creighton a 34-24 edge heading into the locker room. Agnew finished the half with 18 points and five rebounds.
Midway through the third period the Musketeers closed within single digits for the final time at 43-38 (5:29), but Creighton responded with eight straight points on treys from Saunders and junior Temi Carda as well as a driving layup from junior Tatum Rembao to lead 51-35 with 2:40 remaining in third.
Late in the third quarter Agnew delivered another highlight as the Kansas native dropped in a driving layup, then finished the traditional three-point play with her 40th consecutive free throw to tie the school record set by Sam Schuett during the 2009-10 season.