Iowa State loses to Texas A&M 84-82 in overtime despite strong performances across the board

Not having Scott, arguably the second most important player on Iowa State’s team given the lack of depth in the post, made Joens’ night even more impressive for Fennelly, even in the loss.

“Anyone who watched Ashley Joens in this tournament that doesn’t think she’s one of the best players in the country, then you need to look at other sports,” Fennelly said. “The kid is hard-nosed, competitive, she’s playing with the backup center and the weight of this team is on her back every single night and she just keeps playing. She’s amazing. Absolutely amazing. She does everything she can for her team to win and the numbers back that up.

“She got a chance on a national stage to show people who’ve never seen her what she’s about and I’d bet they’re pretty damn impressed with her.”

The Cyclones had their chances against the Aggies but Iowa State had some turnovers and made some mistakes that young teams make, and Texas A&M made plays down the stretch to win the game.