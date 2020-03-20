Iowa State needs secondary to mature

AMES, Iowa — Time is unrelenting. No matter what happens, time marches on and people get older — and hopefully mature.

For Iowa State’s secondary, that’s a good thing.

The Cyclones’ defensive backs were plagued by youth last season and it reared its ugly head at times.

Both starting cornerbacks — Anthony Johnson and Datrone Young — were sophomores.

Their backups were redshirt freshman Tayvonn Kyle — who started his career as a receiver before he made the switch — and true freshman Kym-Mani King. Kyle also started the last five games for Iowa State at the end of last season.

All are talented but all made mistakes at times.

Iowa State’s pass defense was fifth in the Big 12 last season after being second in the Big 12 in 2018 when the Cyclones started two seniors at cornerback.

Spring would’ve been a critical time for this young position group to make sure they’re progressing as they should. They all had at least one year of playing time under their belt and were expected to make a jump going into fall camp so the Cyclones could be back among the best in the conference in passing defense.