Iowa State offensive line has strong start to season despite early-season injury

Against TCU, Derek Schweiger moved from right guard to fill Downing's left guard role and freshman Darrell Simmons was inserted at right guard. Schwieger and Simmons did not disappoint, despite being in new roles.

“I think when you have young talent, you're hungry and, obviously, it's never great to lose a really good player like Trevor is, but I don't think anybody flinched,” Campbell said. “There's a lot of guys that have confidence and are looking forward to their opportunity to show what they can do in that group.

“Certainly Darrell Simmons got that opportunity and made the most of it. I thought Derek Schweiger, he's been a little bit of a kingpin in terms of playing elite football early on. What he did to go from right guard to left guard in a week’s time and then to play the way he did left guard, I thought was really, really special.”

Hall took note of Simmons impressive play and the holes Simmons opened up for him.

“Trevor going down, that sucked, but Darrell Simmons stepped in and had a really good game,” Hall said. “All of our o-linemen have been playing real good and consistent and getting better week by week, so it’s been real good to see their progress.”