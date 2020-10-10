Iowa State offensive line paves way for win over Texas Tech

“I really think he is super talented,” Campbell said. “I think there’s two things that stick out (with) Jake. Jake got dinged up early, he missed the first two weeks of camp and that kind of stunted what I saw from him this summer. I thought he had an elite summer. He really worked through the months of March, April and May.

“Jake Remsburg’s one of those guys who’s got an addiction to becoming the best he can be and I really like that I think you saw that last year when he was on our scout team as a true freshman. Just his work ethic and his mentality. His work ethic, his consistency — Jake’s gonna have a chance to be a really special player here and we’re really, really excited about what his future is. I thought he did a great job responding today.”

Hall noticed how impressive Remsburg was on Saturday and noted that it’s how he expects all offensive linemen to play because the entire offensive line room has worked to instill an accountability among themselves.

“Our offensive line is really tight-knit,” Hall said. “They hold everybody accountable so whether you’re a No. 1, 2, 3, 4 or a walk on, it doesn’t matter. They expect you to come to work every day and do your job. Even though we’ve had people get hurt, the ones who have stepped in have been doing a really good job.