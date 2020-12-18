Iowa State, Oklahoma to play in Big 12 title game

“I’m sure it was hard for them to change philosophies or take to heart what the players are saying. Even for us players, we had to understand where they were coming from. The humility to have those conversations from coach to player and player to coach was huge.”

Campbell has reiterated time and time again throughout the season that the changes that were made happened because people, including Campbell, put their ego aside so they could all have one clear vision.

“It was important so we could all move forward, together, in the same direction,” Eisworth said. “There was never anything bad. It was just, ‘How do we go from good to great?’ We were trying to nitpick and find those little areas where we can do that. With coach Campbell having a lot of those conversations with other coaches and the players — it was all of us getting on the same page and seeing where we can improve at as a team. I think that’s helped us tremendously down this stretch.”

Right after they decided to make the changes in January, COVID-19 shut everything down.

Campbell and his staff were about to enter the unknown with a completely new direction of the program. They could’ve easily gone back to the familiar.