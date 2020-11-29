Iowa State overcomes slow start to put away Arkansas-Pine Bluff

“Offensively, he made shots and that’s one of the things he can really do,” Prohm said. “We have to do a good job of getting him out in transition and putting him in a spot where he has some space.”

Troy transfer Javan Johnson started slow shooting the ball but he was able to contribute in other ways. He was just 3-10 from the floor but he was Iowa State’s second-leading assist man with five and he had three rebounds, a block and a steal.

As for the freshmen, all four showed flashes of their ability with Darlinstone Dubar leading the way.

Dubar played 22 high-energy minutes. He had seven points and rebounds. Six of his eight rebounds were offensive rebounds as his effort always found him around the rim.

Xavier Foster played nine minutes and scored four points on two thunderous dunks.

Dudley Blackwell and Jaden Walker both played eight minutes. Walker made his first two field goal attempts and finished with five points and Blackwell made three free throws to finish with three points.