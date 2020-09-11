Iowa State QB Brock Purdy ready to play through pressure

“Last year I had pressure because I had all these expectations after my freshman year,” Purdy said. “But I’ve learned how to handle that and I’m ready to move forward into this year.”

Coach Matt Campbell has noticed a more mature Purdy.

“You're talking about a guy that from a physical standpoint, I think, has matured and mastered his craft in a lot of ways,” Campbell said. “I think now it's mastering the end-game growth and handling the offense and continuing to take ownership in what we do what we do offensively.”

What’s helped Purdy deal with the pressures are all the experiences he and the Cyclones went through last season.

They lost three games by less than two points, they got beat handily by Kansas State and Notre Dame but, on the other hand, they also beat Texas in a close game.

Purdy believes the Cyclones have figured out what they need to do to close out games and be more consistent.