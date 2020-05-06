Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy already appearing on 2021 NFL Mock Drafts

All three of those articles assume Purdy will enter the NFL Draft after next season. Who really knows, though? We’ve seen quarterbacks like USC’s Matt Barkley and Oregon’s Justin Herbert return for their senior seasons while being projected first-round picks as juniors.

Whether or not Purdy goes pro next year or returns for his senior season is up to him. But within two years, his Iowa State career will be over and coach Matt Campbell will be tasked with replacing the guy who will likely go down as the best quarterback in school history.

Quarterback Re-al Mitchell, who was in the same recruiting class as Purdy, is in the transfer portal and the only other scholarship quarterback on the roster is true freshman Aiden Bouman who early-enrolled in January.

Four-star recruit Hunter Dekkers will join the quarterback room when he arrives on campus — whenever that will be given the current state of the global pandemic.

Dekkers and Bouman seem like the likely successors to Purdy and one of them will probably be called upon to be his backup the moment they step on campus.