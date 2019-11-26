Iowa State's Anthony Johnson comes up big

“Anthony Johnson’s growth from game one to where he’s at now is incredible. It doesn’t surprise me that he makes an incredible play. Now he’s breaking on balls and Tayvonn Kyle is doing some of that at times, too.”

Two plays before that, Johnson broke up another pass to force a third down.

This time, he was coming off the edge on a cornerback blitz.

“I knew from watching film, that once I blitzed, the receiver would stop his route and the quarterback would try to get it out fast,” Johnson said. “I was able to make the play.”

Johnson batted that ball up in the air and O’Rien Vance was nearly able to dive and intercept it.

But outside of the fourth quarter, Iowa State’s defense played poorly.

The Cyclones let Kansas running back Pooka Williams to rush for 154 yards.

Five Kansas receivers had at least 50 yards.

“What do we not do? We don’t usually give up big plays,” Campbell said. “And you know what we did (Saturday)? We gave up big plays. Whether it was the first half or the second half of the football game, they were abundant and we’re going to have to figure out why that happened.