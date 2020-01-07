Iowa State's focus is on defensive end against Kansas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“There’s nothing like playing Kansas in Hilton,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “We’ve had great success over the last eight years against Kansas and in 14 of the last 15 years they’ve been the best team in the league. We have to bow up on Wednesday and get it done.”

Prohm may have found something in Iowa State’s loss against TCU in its last game. He went with a four-guard lineup with George Conditt manning the middle for almost the entire second half and the whole overtime.

The small lineup allowed Iowa State to switch guard-to-guard screens and stay in front of TCU better. Conditt also had the size and agility to keep TCU’s Kevin Samuel at bay, and offensively, Conditt was able to use his high pick-and-roll IQ to finish with a career-high 19 points.

Prohm said he’s thought about shuffling the starting lineup to get Conditt in there, but not to the point where he’s ready to pull the trigger.

Kansas, like Iowa State, starts games with two bigs but often times ends up playing with four guards. The Jayhawks main man in the middle is Udoka Azubuike. The 7-footer is averaging 13 points and 8.75 rebounds on 80 percent shooting from the field. Conditt and Solomon Young will be tasked with containing him.