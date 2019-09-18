AMES, Iowa — Iowa State’s running back battle will likely carry on for a week or two, but a couple guys seem to be separating themselves.
Sheldon Croney didn’t a single touch against Iowa and Breece Hall only got one. The only running back to get more than two carries was Kene Nwangwu.
Nwangwu rushed just six times, but he made the most of those carries, running for 54 yards, averaging nine yards per carry. His longest run was 18 yards.
Against Northern Iowa, Nwangwu left with an injury, but before then, he rushed four times for 30 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per carry. His longest run in that game was 12 yards.
He’s been the most productive and the most consistent runner for coach Matt Campbell.
Last week, Campbell elected not to use Nwangwu as the returner for two reasons. One, Nwangwu was coming off an injury and Campbell didn’t want to over-use him. And two, because Campbell thought Nwangwu could really be used in the rushing attack and wanted him to be as fresh as possible.
Nwangwu has been named to All-Big 12 teams in his freshman and sophomore seasons for his return ability – he’s bar none the fastest player on Iowa State’s team. To stray from that production, shows how much Campbell wanted to use Nwangwu as a running back.
What’s held Kene back has been one major injury – an Achilles tear after his true freshman season when he was a Second-Team All-Big 12 selection. He redshirted his sophomore season, and really didn’t feel right until midway through last season, his redshirt sophomore year.
“If you go back, and this is what’s been tough about Kene, to him as a true freshman and that Oklahoma game – it’s David (Montgomery) and it’s Kene,” Campbell said. “David gets dinged up and Kene has to play the second half. He was outstanding. Really rushed the football really well. Then we go to Kansas and he catches the ball out of the backfield and really ran the ball.
“I’ll be honest with you, we were like, ‘Man, this guy has a chance to be a really special running back.’”
In the Oklahoma and Kansas games combined, he had seven rushes for 28 yards and one catch for 16 yards.
“That injury had a profound impact on him, especially a guy like Kene who relies on speed,” Campbell said. “That’s not one where you can just come back from it. He missed that season, missed the next spring, then finally last year it took until midway through the season for him to even be back to being Kene.”
It showed in the stats. Nwangwu didn’t get a real chance to run the ball until October when he rushed 10 times for 49 yards against Oklahoma State.
But what Nwangwu has shown this season, has reignited Campbell’s belief that Nwangwu can be a reliable running back.
“I still think Kene has a chance to be really special,” Campbell said. “He has great strength, he gets north and south and has strong runs. He’s a guy that’s going to only continue to get better. His key is staying healthy so he can get great reps in practice, so he can be the same guy in practice that he is in games. If he can do that, you’ll only see him get better and better for us.”