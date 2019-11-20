Iowa State's Matt Leo shows growth, understanding in senior season

“We see Matt as this physical Greek god that he looks like. But learning to play the sport of football in such a short amount of time has been a great challenge. Matt has done everything above and beyond the call of duty to practice and get himself to this point to become a great player. The passion he’s had — obviously you have to really want to do something to make the sacrifices that he’s had to make to get to this point. He’s been an unbelievable asset to this program.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leo came from playing Australian Rules Football, which resembles rugby a lot more than it does American football. Details like gap assignment and timing like getting off when the ball is snapped are two things he didn’t have to worry about playing Australian Rules Football.

It didn’t take him long to figure out that they were things he needed to understand. But it did take him a while to actually learn how to do that in practice.

“You learn quick that just because you’re fast, physical and strong doesn’t mean you can be good at football,” Leo said. “It’s all about detail and timing — you can’t waste a step. It’s so much to work on. It really makes me appreciate the game. No one in Australia understands how hard and complex this game really is. To finally put the pieces of the puzzle together and make plays this season is a blessing.