Iowa State's offense breaking records entering regular-season finale

In five of Iowa State’s 11 games this season, the Cyclones have scored at least 14 points in the fourth quarter — in three of those, they've scored at least 20.

“It’s our ability to communicate amongst the staff and then getting that information relayed to the players,” Campbell said. “Then our players have enough understanding of what we’re trying to do to go win the game. All of those things kind of come into play.

“You’ve seen us change the rhythm of the game a lot. Go back to Oklahoma, and it’s a different pace and a different tempo and even last week it was a different tempo and a different pace.”

In the Oklahoma game, when Iowa State was down three touchdowns, it didn’t panic. It ran the ball with running back Breece Hall to methodically, and efficiently, score three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Against Kansas last week, it was the opposite. They put the ball in Purdy’s hands and let him score three fourth-quarter touchdowns.