Iowa State's Prentiss Nixon ready to finish season in leadership role

“There have been a lot of ups and downs but that’s life, at the end of the day,” Nixon said. “You come into a season with goals and aspirations and a view of what you think things are going to be like. And then things don’t work out like that.

“That’s when you have to find a way to keep pushing through and find a way to lead these young guys and make good things come out of this season. There is still basketball left to be played. We can make a difference. We have to come in everyday with the mindset that we have to work hard.”

With Haliburton out, Nixon has taken on much more of the on-court leadership role. Even if his shooting struggles continue, he knows he has to stay level.

“I’ve had games where I’ve played good and I’ve had games where I’ve played terrible,” Nixon said. “I’ve had good defensive games and I’ve had bad defensive games. I just have to stay positive, stay in the gym and stay watching film. I can’t ever stop just because things aren’t going my way.

“Being a leader on this team, I can’t ever be weary and fall off. I have to stay with it and keep guys encouraged.”

Nixon said his path to Iowa State is what has allowed him to stay positive and upbeat.