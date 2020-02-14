Iowa State's Sam Colbray getting used to new weight

“It’s about living close to your weight and training close to your weight,” Coach Kevin Dresser said. “That’s where he had some problems in January. He can’t be double-digits over one day and be five over the next day — your body doesn’t know what’s going on. Consequently, when you get in a dog fight, you don’t have much fight left in your dog and it’s hard to get it done.”

Colbray will need to be feeling his best, too. Steiert’s known for his stamina.

“It was just a matter of getting used to the weight,” Dresser said. “The Oklahoma win was a good win for him but more importantly, he felt good. We have to keep building off of this. The guy he has on Sunday (Steiert) has a gas-tank and a half and he’s going to come at him. It’s a great test for Sam.”

Colbray believes he is ready for the test.

“I’m excited — not worried,” Colbray said. “I’m Sam Colbray — I’ll perform. I’m sure he’s ready as well so we’ll so when the match-up comes. I know he’s a brawler and he won’t back down. I’m ready for that.”