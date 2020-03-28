Iowa State's special teams needs more consistent play in 2020

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State’s special teams weren’t always so special in 2019.

One of the lasting images of last season was Datrone Young running face first into Deshaunte Jones on a punt return against Iowa late in the fourth quarter. The Cyclones muffed the punt and the play sealed the victory for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa State did have its bright spots in special teams. Kene Nwangwu, who will be a senior in 2020, was once again one of the top kick returners in the Big 12 in 2019 — his average of 25.2 yards per return was second in the Big 12.

“I still think Kene has a chance to be really special,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said back in September. “He has great strength, he gets north and south and has strong runs. He’s a guy that’s going to only continue to get better. His key is staying healthy so he can get great reps in practice, so he can be the same guy in practice that he is in games. If he can do that, you’ll only see him get better and better for us.”

The other bright spot was backup punter Joe Rivera, who filled in admirably for Corey Dunn. Dunn, the punter in 2018, missed all of last season with a torn achilles.