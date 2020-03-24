Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton declares for NBA Draft

AMES, Iowa — After a successful, albeit injury shortened, 2019-20 season, Iowa State star point guard Tyrese Haliburton declared for the NBA Draft, Iowa State announced Tuesday.

Haliburton is ranked as the seventh best prospect by ESPN and the second best point guard prospect. He falls between No. 5 and No. 11 overall on NBA mock drafts.

Haliburton led Iowa State in scoring with 15.4 points while shooting 50 percent from the field and 42 percent from 3-point range. He also led the Cyclones in assists with 6.5, rebounds with 5.9 and steals with 2.5.

The only major statistical category Haliburton didn’t lead Iowa State in was blocked shots where he averaged 0.7 blocks per game, which was third best among fellow Cyclones.

“Coming to Iowa State was the best decision I’ve made in my whole life,” Haliburton said in a statement released by Iowa State. “There is no doubt in my mind you are the best fans in the country, and I can’t thank you all enough for the last two years.”

Haliburton went from an under-recruited 3-star prospect out of Oshkosh, Wisconsin to a bonafide star in the Big 12.

