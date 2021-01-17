Iowa State shows its youth, makes mistakes in 31-7 loss to Missouri

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

At 133, Zach Redding got an early takedown but he lifted his foot off the gas and gave up a takedown in the final seconds to lose 4-3 to No. 17 Matt Schmitt.

“All year long we’ve gone out and been the aggressor,” Dresser said. “We got ahead against a good guy and shut down. We can’t shut down. He has to go get another takedown when he’s leading.”

The final freshman to lose by a single point was Yonger Bastida at 197. Bastida demonstrated all the tools that will make him special in the first two periods by lifting No. 19 Rocky Elam off the mat several times throughout the match and taking him down when he needed to.

But in the third period, Bastida’s gas tank was near empty and the coaches wanted him to go on bottom. Bastida got ridden out and called for stalling to lose 5-4.

“The coaches all looked at each other and said, ‘This is a learning year,’” Dresser said. “The only way he’s going to figure out bottom is when it’s hard and you're tired and that’s what we did. Maybe it bit us in the butt and maybe you need to put the loss on the coaches but we need a little ammunition to jump start him a little bit during the week. But I’m really pleased with him there. He’s going to be good. He’s going to be really good.