Iowa State, Steve Prohm agree to mutually part ways

AMES, Iowa — Steve Prohm and Jamie Pollard agreed to “part ways,” Iowa State announced Monday night.

Prohm was Iowa State’s head coach for six seasons, and had mixed results.

He led the Cyclones to two Big 12 Tournament Championships and three NCAA Tournaments. He also had numerous players play in the NBA, including six former players who are currently in the NBA.

He also had three teams that finished under .500, including three of his last four teams.

Iowa State just finished arguably its worst season ever, with a record of 2-22 and 0-19 in the Big 12. It was just the second time in school history the Cyclones failed to win a conference game. The other time was in 1937. Iowa State also had its longest losing streak ever this season, losing 18 games in a row.

According to the release, Pollard and Prohm met Monday night when the decision was made.

Prohm was asked about his job security several times throughout the season.

The first time Prohm was asked was the first time Iowa State lost to TCU on Feb. 9.

He said back then that he knew where the team and program was at was “unacceptable.”