Iowa State stuns No. 2 Baylor

On Sunday, Iowa State was without one of its best players in Scott and its best player, Joens, had a tough time scoring against Baylor’s size.

“We knew they were going to be bigger, faster and stronger,” Joens said. “But we also knew we had to compete every play and we stuck together and grinded it out.”

This win over No. 2 Baylor tied for the highest-ranked win in Iowa State history. The other win was Jan. 14, 2004 when Iowa State upset No. 2 Texas Tech.

The upset provided Iowa State (18-11, 10-8 Big 12) the signature win that was missing from it’s NCAA Tournament resume.

“We’ve had some good wins and our strength of schedule was really good but when you beat, in my opinion, the best team in the country, I’m sure people that are looking at the bottom scroll on ESPN are going to say, ‘Dang-it, we have to wait until it rolls around again,’” Fennelly said. “Because no one is going to believe it happened.”

Johnson said the win is a “huge” confidence boost as Iowa State prepares for the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.

“I’m a huge believer that special people finish things,” Fennelly said. “Anyone can start. It takes no skill, no talent and no commitment to start something. I said at the beginning of conference play that we’re going to play 18 conference games and then hopefully be in the postseason — we’re going to finish this the right way. The seniors bought into that — even more in the last two or three weeks.”

