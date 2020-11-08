Iowa State surges past Baylor in second half

“You’re never defined when things are going great, you’re defined by what you do when things are really tough and really hard. I think those guys showed who they really are in some adverse situations tonight.”

Iowa State’s offense turned into a juggernaut its first drive of the third quarter, thanks to excellent field position from a 67-yard Kene Nwangwu kick return.

Running back Breece Hall rushed for over 100 yards for the seventh time this season. He finished with 133 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 31 carries. He also caught two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown.

Purdy, who struggled mightily in the first half completing just six of his 11 pass attempts and throwing three interceptions, turned it around in the second half.

He completed nine of his 12 pass attempts in the second half for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

“At the quarterback position, you’re going to go through that kind of stuff,” Purdy said. “Nothing is ever going to be perfect or easy and I understand that. I understand that you play four quarters for a reason — it’s not all going to be determined in one quarter or one possession.