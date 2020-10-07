Iowa State tight ends continue to grow, make plays for Iowa State

“When we got here, Iowa State played in 10 personnel most of the game and tight ends were barely used,” Kolar said. “To see the development of the position, starting with guys like Sam Harms and Sam Seonbuchner, who laid the groundwork for the position to be where it is today — it’s something beautiful.

“Small plays like that mean so much to us. I’m joking that I didn’t get to be a part of it because Dylan does everything for this team and rarely gets any credit. To see him make a play like that was incredible because he’s the unsung hero of our room and the offense and special teams. I was so happy for him and Chase to make that play.”

While Kolar didn’t get to participate in the fun part of that play, quarterback Brock Purdy makes sure Kolar gets the ball with regularity.

When the play breaks down, or Purdy needs somewhere to throw the ball, chances are it’s going to Kolar.