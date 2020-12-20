Iowa State to play Oregon in program's first-ever New Year's Six bowl

“I’m really excited about the two-week turnaround,” Campbell said. “Sometimes the four-week process is really a challenge. I think this is probably the way this should be done going forward. This allows the rhythm of the football season to continue and allows the growth process to continue to happen.”

The two-week turnaround also helps the team to move past a tough-fought loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship game.

“By the time we landed in Ames, you’re disappointed in the result, but I couldn’t have been prouder of how our team played,” Campbell said. “If we didn't play like we did, then there maybe would’ve been a harder reset. By the time we landed, I was really looking forward to what our next opportunity was going to be. I think the majority of our players felt that way, too and I’m really proud of their resolve.”

The players’ resolve should be a catalyst for Campbell’s favorite thing in football.

Growth.