Iowa State travels to Kansas Saturday

AMES — Iowa State men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm was watching the Texas, Texas Tech game on Wednesday.
His own game against Kansas State was postponed due to COVID-19 problems with Kansas State.
Prohm had one thought while watching the Longhorns and Red Raiders entertain all those who watched, “We have to get back there. We have to get back to that level.”
No. 15 Texas Tech upset No. 4 Texas thanks to some late-game heroics by Mac McClung.
Iowa State’s previous two games were against Texas and Texas Tech — the Cyclones lost both.
In fact, Iowa State has had one of the toughest stretches in college basketball to open up conference play. After a conference opening loss to Kansas State, Iowa State lossed to then-No. 8 West Virginia, No. 2 Baylor, No. 4 Texas and No. 15 Texas Tech.
Iowa State is 0-5 to start conference for the first time since the 2004-05 season.
After the postponed Kansas State game, Iowa State continues its gauntlet against No. 6 Kansas on Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.
Who needs to step up for Iowa State to finally notch its first conference win?
“Everybody. We all do,” Prohm said. “Everybody from Steve Prohm to (walk on) Nate Jenkins. We all do. We have to raise our level, we have to take care of the ball better, we have to compete on the defensive end better. We’ve done that at times but we have to be more consistent with it.
“There’s not one individual that has to step up. It has to be everybody.”
And it’ll have to be a total-team effort if the Cyclones have a shot at toppling Kansas. The Jayhawks don’t start a player shorter than 6-foot-5 and barley have a rotation player that’s under 6-foot-5.
That length makes Kansas especially dangerous on the defensive end because it can switch ball screens without missing a beat.
“It gives them a chance to be very, very versatile,” Prohm said. “I was talking about that with our coaches yesterday and they don’t have anybody under 6-foot-5 and that gives them a chance to be really good, defensively. Then offensively, they can really drive and attack you and get down hill to finish over shorter defenders.”
Iowa State guard Tre Jackson said he’s seen good energy in practice, even with the postponed game.
Now, the Cyclones have to bring that on the court against the fifth-straight top-15 conference foe they have played.
“I want to get these guys ready to play,” Prohm said. “We get Kansas and we have to go down there and play really, really well.”