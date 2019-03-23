TULSA, Okla. – Iowa State freshman George Conditt was doubled over in the middle of the Iowa State locker room with tears streaming down his face - his eyes red and swollen. The sobbing looked, and sounded, like he had just been punched in the gut.
Senior Zoran Talley was sitting in a chair in the corner. He was rocking back and forth saying, “It wasn’t supposed to end this way, it wasn’t supposed to end this way. Not like this.” After he composed himself a bit, he sat in his chair and declared his love for each of his teammates, calling them out one-by-one, letting them know what they meant to him.
No. 6 seed Iowa State was upset by No. 11 seed Ohio State 62-59 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The scene in the locker room after the game was a somber one.
“It’s heart breaking,” freshman Talen Horton-Tucker said. “All of us in here, we wanted to win and send these seniors out right.”
Talley, who moved to his locker, which was next to Horton-Tucker’s interjected, “They sent us out right, too. They sent us out right. They made us proud.”
Iowa State lost, but every player mentioned that they had no problems with the effort they gave in the game. The Cyclones held the Buckeyes to just 39 percent shooting from the field and 25 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Iowa State was always in the game, but it was done in by scoring droughts.
“That really slow start hurt us,” senior Nick Weiler-Babb said. “They controlled the pace and they were killing us on the boards. It sucks going out like that, not playing the way you want to.”
Iowa State started the game just 1-7 from the field, then went on 15-2 scoring run and ended the first half 1-13 from the floor. Cyclones finished the first half shooting just 8-27 from the field.
The Cyclones turned it around in the second half and shot 58 percent from the field, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Buckeyes.
“We were trying to out-tough them,” Weiler-Babb said. “But it was a case of, ‘too little, too late.’ (Marial) Shayok brought us back into the game and made big shots, Lindell (Wigginton) made big shots and Cam (Lard) was a big presence down low in the paint. They kept us in the game, we just couldn’t get it.”
Shayok, Wigginton and Lard were the only players to make more than two field goals in the game for Iowa State. Shayok led the way with 23 points on 9-17 shooting. Wigginton provided good minutes off the bench and scored 14 points on 4-8 shooting.
Lard went to work down low on the offensive end and finished with 12 points on an efficient 6-7 shooting.
“We knew it wasn’t our game,” Wigginton said. “We weren’t hitting our shots or finishing around the basket. We just had to keep fighting through it and do whatever we could to get the win.”
One of the reasons Iowa State felt like it wasn’t their game was because of how well Ohio State dictated the pace. They slowed the game down and ran half-court set after half-court set for big man Kaleb Wesson.
The Cyclones were battered, bruised and beaten in the post against Ohio State’s Wesson. He went to work early on the block and used his 6-foot-9, 270-pound frame to bully Iowa State’s post players.
Wesson finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
“He’s a very good player,” junior forward Michael Jacobson said. “He has a big body and he makes you work – it’s hard to get him off his spots when he gets it down there. It was tough for us to defend.”
Jacobson said the locker room was so emotional because the team went from one extreme to another. The Cyclones had just gotten done playing their best basketball of the year and winning a Big 12 Championship, and a week later, they lost in the first round in the NCAA Tournament.
“This loss doesn’t diminish how this team came together,” Weiler-Babb said. “A team that wins a championship together has a memory for life. The players have a bond that can’t be broken.
“I think this team grew over the last couple of weeks. I’ll never forget these guys.”
Added coach Steve Prohm: “I'm really proud of our guys. Obviously, I don't think tonight was our best night and Ohio State had a lot to do with that, but the finality of a season, when you invest so much with each other, it sucks. It just does. There's no perfect speech. We have three seniors that we'll lose – Marial Shayok, Nick Weiler-Babb and then Zoran Talley. It's hard to say goodbye, especially when you share so many moments together.
“This team had a lot of great moments this season, and you'll be able to reflect on that in a couple weeks. We dealt with suspensions, injuries, mid-season injuries, having a tough three-week stretch where everybody wrote us off and then we went to Kansas City and had an unbelievable weekend.
“We just weren't good enough tonight. We still had opportunities down the stretch. We couldn't get it done. I hate it for these guys because the finale came a lot quicker than I was thinking. I really thought we had a chance to do something.”