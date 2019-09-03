AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State hosts the South Dakota volleyball team on Tuesday and the Cyclones swept USD 25-19, 25-18, 25-19.
Iowa State hit .305 in the win as USD hit .190. If was the first loss of the season for USD, which is 3-1 on the season.
Elizabeth Juhnke, who was named the Summit League offensive player of the week, led USD with 10 kills. Madison Jurgens had 26 assists. Anne Rasmussen had 14 digs and Mehana Fonseca had 11 digs. Lolo Weideman had three aces.
For Iowa State, Josie Herbst and Annie Hatch each had 13 kills as Herbst hit .500 for the match. Eleanor Holthaus added 10 kills and Piper Mauck had 35 assists and three aces.