Iowa State wants to stay in 'rhythm' during bye before Big 12 Championship

“It’s a great opportunity to self-evaluate and then hone back in on the fundamentals and techniques that really good football players and football teams play with. Hopefully we can really make some great growth.”

To make the most of its bye week, Iowa State has to stay COVID-free. Something its done throughout the season.

But just because the Cyclones have had success up to this point, doesn’t mean they can relax with the COVID-19 mitigation and protocols.

“I don’t know how you do it other than you hope that you have enough kids and enough leadership inside your walls that feel like you want to finish the entirety of a season,” Campbell said. “Our kids have sacrificed a great deal since they’ve come back here in late May. It’s really hard. It’s really hard because they’re 18-22-years-old. It’s really hard because a good bulk of them haven’t left the bubble since May. I think all of these challenges are hugely unique.”

Campbell has praised the senior leadership on his team since the beginning of the season. He’ll be leaning on them one more time.