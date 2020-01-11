Iowa State women fall at Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – The Iowa State women's basketball team (9-5, 1-2 Big 12) fell 81-72 at Oklahoma (9-6, 2-1 Big 12) on Saturday afternoon at the Lloyd Noble Center. Ashley Joens scored a team-high 21 points, but the Cyclones were unable to overcome a hot shooting performance from the Sooners, who knocked down 68.8 percent from the field in the second half.
The Cyclone offense got a much-needed boost from senior Adriana Camber, who knocked down a pair of first-quarter triples to keep Iowa State within striking distance early. Camber's back-to-back 3-pointers were ISU's only field goals over a 5:10 stretch, but the Sooner lead was just 17-14 after 10 minutes of play thanks to a stingy Cyclone defensive effort to close the period.
Iowa State wrestled away momentum in the second stanza with an 8-0 spurt to go ahead 26-22 with 4:47 to play in the half. The Cyclones found success inside, scoring their first 10 points of the second quarter on looks around the basket. Joens would then hit a triple in the closing moments of the half to end a 7-0 Sooner run, putting the Cyclones in front 36-34 at the intermission.
Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson scored the first six points of the second half, followed by back-to-back buckets from Joens to tie the game at 40-40 at the 8:30 mark of the third quarter. The teams would trade punches throughout the quarter, including a 3-pointer from freshman Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw to give Iowa State a brief 43-42 lead. However, OU strung together another 11-2 spurt to close the period, as Iowa State went the final 4:11 without a field goal. The Sooners held a 63-53 lead with 10 minutes to play.
The Cyclones continued to battle, closing the deficit to 77-70 on a Rae Johnson and-one with 1:57 to play in the game. However, that was as close as the Cyclones would get, with Oklahoma holding on for an 81-72 win.